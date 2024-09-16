One Piece Cliffhanger Confirms the Death of a Beloved King

One Piece has been building towards a massive shift in the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the series confirmed the death of a major king in the series, Cobra Nefertari. One Piece: Egghead Arc has briefly taken a break from Luffy and the Straw Hats' attempt to escape from Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory to instead fill in some of the gaps left in the rest of the seas. There have been some huge developments following the Reverie Arc, but One Piece fans have been steadily getting this information as the characters involved have opened up about what happened.

One of the biggest lingering questions of the Reverie fallout was the reveal that Sabo seemingly assassinated the Alabasta king, King Cobra Nefertari. But with Sabo's return to the anime seeing him head back to the Revolutionary Army's headquarters, he's begun to reveal to Dragon and Ivankov the real secrets that happened at Reverie. Involving King Cobra at the center of it all, the king was killed because he learned too much about the real history of the world and was targeted by the mysterious Imu themselves.

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1119?

Sabo continues to dish the dirt of the final moments of the Reverie in One Piece Episode 1119. Following the cliffhanger from the previous episode that saw Cobra seeking out a meeting with the Five Elders, only to be surprised in seeing Imu take a seat on the throne at the center of the world, the newest episode only twists the knife further. Cobra wanted to speak with the Elders because of something he found in his family records. Queen Lily Nefertari and their royal family was the only of the 20 royal families to decide against their alliance to rule the world, and the reason why has been kept a secret.

As Cobra wanted to ask the Five Elders about what this could mean for the real history of the world, and how it ties into the events of the Void Century, Imu explains that Lily Nefertari is someone who was openly rebelling against them. Noting that the "D." initial used to hold a meaning for those who openly rebelled against royalty, but the true meaning has been lost to time, Cobra confirms that Lily had the "D." initial in her name as well. It means the Nefertari family is one of the "D." legacies, and Vivi herself currently has a "D." in her name just like Luffy.

Why Cobra Dies In One Piece

Cobra was marked for death the second he started to ask questions about the history of the world, and was confirmed to be executed the very second he saw Imu in the flesh. The villainous King also had it out for the Nefertari family overall due to Lily's actions all those years ago too, explaining that Nefertari's exit also led to the Ponegliffs being spread out across the seas as well. It's what led to the current pirate age as those try and follow the Ponegliffs to find out the secrets of the world, and it's something Imu wants to stop completely.

This all starts with the execution of Cobra, who leaves Sabo with one message to pass on to Vivi and Luffy. As he dies, he shares the final message from Queen Lily's letter, "The Ponegliffs bear the flag of the dawn, Lily D. Nefertari." It's a message that will likely make sense once the full picture is revealed in the future, and it was crucial enough to eliminate Cobra for piecing it together. Now that he's dead, Vivi's in much more danger now until she can somehow reunite with the Straw Hats.