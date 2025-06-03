One Piece Promo Teases Kuma’s Biggest Fight Yet

Play video

One Piece‘s anime has been working through a very emotional flashback through Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the first look at the next episode is teasing one of his most important fights yet. One Piece has been breaking hearts one week after the next, and with it has been showcasing just how much pain Kuma had suffered throughout his life long before becoming a Pacifista. And as fans have seen, it really has been nothing but heartbreak even when Kuma was able to make up for lost time and find some happiness eventually. But this flashback is far from over yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece‘s newest episode saw Kuma even finding some happiness for a few years after he was able to escape from slavery, and formed a bond with Ginny in the years since that brought the two of them much closer than ever before. But as the episode came to an end, he was headed for even more heartbreak as Ginny was mysterious abducted while she was out fighting in the field. Now with the first look at One Piece Episode 1132 (that you can check out in the video above), Kuma’s gearing up for an even bigger struggle.

Toei Animation

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1132

One Piece Episode 1132 is titled “A Pledge to Ginny – Kuma Becomes a Father” and will be making its debut on Sunday, June 8th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “After Ginny was abducted, Kuma takes his helpless rage out on the battlefield. Two years pass with no chance of rescue, and then suddenly a call comes from her! Kuma thought he would never get to see her again, so he rushes to her and sees a shocking sight!”

One Piece began this flashback into Kuma’s past with the tease that it would reveal more about Bonney’s connection with her father, and the anime has been steadily building to this point by going all the way back into his past. Not only revealing that he spent his childhood in chains and lost his father and mother at a very young age, Kuma has been suffering so much for all this time. But with each bit of suffering, Kuma also gets some of that joy and brightness back.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Kuma?

That might be the case for what’s coming in the next episode as not only does it tease how Kuma’s going to be in a desperate struggle searching for the abducted Ginny, he’s also going to have an unexpected reunion with her and a new surprise, Bonney. One Piece‘s previous teases about Kuma and Bonney’s past only showed the two of them alone, so that teases that Kuma is about to go through even more heartbreak as this flashback continues.

But on the brighter side, it’s also where he’s introduced to his daughter for the first real time. We’re rounding out this look back at Kuma’s past now that he’s going to be introduced to Bonney, and now it’s just a matter of filling in the final gaps of how Kuma eventually got involved with Dr. Vegapunk and became a Pacifista. All while also explaining what’s happened to Bonney after all this time and why she eventually went out to sea to find her father and became a member of the Worst Generation.