One Piece Is All Set to Reveal Saturn’s Role in Kuma’s Backstory

Kuma’s backstory in One Piece’s anime is almost near its end as we finally witness the meeting between him and Vegapunk. Kuma was introduced in the Thriller Bark Arc and has had a minor but significant role to play until now. He was first perceived as a villain, but turned out to be the biggest supporter of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, his daughter, Bonney, has been looking for him for the past two years and trying to find answers about his transition. Despite everyone telling her that Kuma volunteered to become a mindless puppet, Bonney refuses to believe he would leave her alone like this.

She risks her life to see Vegapunk and almost drowns in the sea. Luckily, the Straw Hat Pirates, who were also heading towards the Egghead Island. Vegapunk doesn’t directly tell her everything, but shows her the paw bubble that contains Kuma’s memories. Bonney learns everything about him since his birth, to the reason that led him to choose to become a Pacifista. The latest Episode 1133, reveals a lot of unanswered questions, including how Kuma gained the reputation of a tyrant and became a pirate. However, the biggest shock was the fact that he met Vegapunk as his last hope of curing Bonney’s fatal illness. Vegapunk isn’t the kind of person who will take advantage of Kuma’s desperation and strip him of his humanity, so what went wrong in the past?

Saturn’s Sadism Is Responsible for Kuma’s Biggest Tragedy

Since he was four years old, Kuma has struggled endlessly because of the World Government and the Celestial Dragons. The past kept haunting him even after he finally left the hell called God Valley and built a peaceful life for himself with Ginny. His peaceful days were short-lived when Ginny was suddenly kidnapped by a Celestial Dragon and forced to become one of his wives. Two years after her kidnapping, Bonney was cast aside and returned with an infant in her arms, hoping Kuma would take care of the child after she passed away.

Kuma raised Bonney with as much love as any parent would, but he was helpless against her illness that was bound to take her life before she could even celebrate her tenth birthday. Although Vegapunk has offered to save her life, he wants his Clone Army to be modeled after Kuma, who has the Buccaneer blood flowing through his veins. Unfortunately, Saturn is aware of the situation, and as shown in Episode 1133, his greed is bound to result in something tragic.

Vegapunk only wanted Kuma’s help in creating an army of Cyborgs, but erasing his humanity is something the scientist would never have thought of, so it’s likely Saturn had a role in all this. After all, that would explain Bonney’s anger after seeing Saturn in front of her. We only saw glimpses of Kuma’s past through her memories, but the anime will soon reveal the full picture.