One Piece Drops Disappointing Update for Anime Fans

One Piece has been working through a very emotional flashback through Bartholomew Kuma’s past, but the anime has dropped a disappointing update for its next new episode. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 returned for its new episodes earlier this Spring after a six month hiatus. This was the longest hiatus in the anime’s franchise history to date, and it truly felt like it when the new episodes started back at the chaos breaking out throughout Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. But then the series decided to take a detour to go back and explore previously missing parts of the past.

One Piece has been making its way through its special look back at Kuma’s past with his daughter Bonney, and the newest episodes have been bringing fans closer to the present with its latest developments as Kuma set out around the world to cure Bonney’s deadly disease. But with the end of the latest episode and first look at what’s coming next, it’s now been confirmed that next week’s episode of One Piece will be yet another recap (as teased by a look at the schedule earlier this month) getting fans up to date before the flashback continues again in a couple of weeks.

One Piece Has Another Recap Episode Coming

It’s now been announced that coming on Sunday, June 22nd in Japan, One Piece will be airing another special recap episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup -Good Friends at a Crossroad-” that teases it will be going over some of the last couple of arcs to get a bearing on how Luffy and the others have been developing in the anime over the last year or so. But this coming recap also means it’s going to be an even longer wait for the premiere of One Piece Episode 1134, and even longer before we finish this flashback overall.

It’s not that these recap episodes are particularly bad, it’s just that they mean that fans have to wait longer to see what’s next. The team behind the series puts a lot of work into bringing the anime to life, and we’ve seen the results of all of these efforts through some spectacular sequences. But this also comes at the cost of time, and it means that these recaps are necessary in order to buy more of that time. It’s just that after waiting six months, fans aren’t responding well to how many recaps we’ve gotten in this new era.

What’s Next for Kuma and Bonney?

When One Piece‘s anime does return for new episodes, Kuma and Bonney’s flashback will be reaching a crucial place in its story. It’s getting closer to the present day as Kuma was seen searching all over the world for a chance for cure Bonney’s Sapphire Scales. After her mother died from the terrible disease that would spread when exposed to natural light, Bonney herself was only given until the age of ten before she would succumb to the disease as well. In his search for the cure, Kuma has come to Dr. Vegapunk.

It was revealed that the scientist indeed had the cure to Bonney’s disease thanks to medical technology that hasn’t made it to the rest of the world, but it would be very expensive to make it happen. In exchange, Vegapunk wants to use Kuma as the base for an army of new clones for the Marines. It’s getting fans closer to showing how Kuma became the Pacifista weapon, and how he eventually got separated from Bonney in the process. We’ll just need to wait a little longer to see it happen, unfortunately.