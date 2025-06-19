One Piece Reveals the Origins for the Name of Its Clone Army

With the God Valley Incident and Ginny’s tragic backstory behind us, One Piece’s anime is now shifting the spotlight entirely to Kuma and Bonney as the father-daughter duo reckon with Bonney’s life-threatening disease. After scouring every corner of One Piece’s planet, Episode 1133 of One Piece sees Kuma turn his sights to Vegapunk, finally bringing the genius scientist into the picture and with it the origins of the World Government’s clone army.

Episode 1133 of One Piece carries on with Kuma’s flashback, wherein fans see Dragon recommend that Kuma consult Dr. Vegapunk about Bonney’s mysterious illness. Dr. Vegapunk not only diagnoses Bonney but also claims he can cure her. However, upon finding out that Kuma is a Buccaneer, Vegapunk suggests that Kuma pay for Bonney’s treatment by allowing him to create clones of Kuma using his rare Buccaneer blood. Vegapunk then calls Kuma a saint for agreeing to these terms so readily, though Kuma says he is simply a pacifist, words which inspire Vegapunk to thus name the clone soldiers Pacifista, as fans know them today.

One Piece Reveals the Origins of the Pacifista

It would be an understatement to say that Kuma has long been one of the most intriguing characters of the series ever since his introduction as one of the Seven Warlords. There have been many lingering questions about Kuma as well as the Pacifista modelled after him and Kuma’s flashback on Egghead is finally revealing all. Episode 1133 even sees Vegapunk suggest giving the clone soldiers light beam and laser powers, which would also come to fruition through Vegapunk’s subsequent research on Kizaru’s devil fruit.

That said, the latest episode also ends on quite an ominous note as it is revealed that St. Saturn is secretly listening into Kuma and Vegapunk’s conversation and seemingly has very different, nefarious plans for Kuma’s clones. Of course, the fact that the Pacifista were named so because Kuma hoped they’d someday save lives only adds to the irony of how the World Government would go on to weaponize not just the Pacifista but also Kuma himself. Nonetheless, while things are looking up for Bonney and her health, the same can hardly be said of Kuma, and judging by Saturn’s growing involvement in the flashback, the upcoming episodes of One Piece will very likely see Kuma’s flashback take an even more tragic turn.

One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.