‘One Piece’ Reveals Big Mom’s Fearsome Power

Fans have been curious as to how much power Big Mom had ever since she was confirmed to be one of the four Yonko, but the latest episode just revealed the fearsome extent of her power.

While it had been confirmed that Charlotte Linlin’s Whole Cake Island was full of living inanimate objects thanks to her ability from the Soro Soro no Mi Devil Fruit, but Big Mom had only taken six months of lifespan from each person in order to do so. The full extent of this power allows her to take much more than that even when she’s not going berserk.

In a flashback during Pedro’s fight with Baron Tamago, it’s revealed that Pedro had come to Totto Land before. Accompanied by the mink and fellow Nox Pirate Zepo, Pedro had attempted to break into Big Mom’s treasure room in search of her Poneglyph.

Pedro fought Baron Tamago for the first time, and cut out one of Tamago’s eyes. Pedro and Zepo used this to keep running, but eventually came face to face with Big Mom herself. To punish them, Big Mom reveals a giant roulette wheel as a way to gamble away their lives. It had landed on 100 years of life, so Big Mom tried to take it from the two of them.

She took Zepo’s soul first, and with his life only covering 30 years, Big Mom then turned to Pedro for the other 70. Thanks to Pekom’s pleading to her, and Pedro removing one of his eyes to placate her anger, Big Mom decided to take only 50 years of Pedro’s life.

The full extent of Big Mom’s soul stealing power is not only fearsome, but definitely stronger than first let on. Including a tease for what’s to come as she reveals three powerful weapons in her arsenal when confronting Brook in the present: Prometheus, a sun, Zeus, a storm cloud, and Napoleon, her hat. She can both steal many years of people’s lives with cruel pinpoint precision, but she can create powerful entities with that strength as well.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.