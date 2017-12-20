‘One Piece’ Preview Hones In On Sanji’s Past

Now that Sanji knows the truth about his upcoming wedding, things on One Piece are about to get more serious as Sanji is forced to confront his inner feelings and dark truth about Pudding that’s been revealed.

The preview for Episode 819 teases an upcoming look into Sanji’s past, and it’s a lot darker than any fan could predict.

The preview shows a young Sanji, who seems to be already different than the rest of the Vinsmoke family at a young age. More importantly, it reveals his mother who is sickly and on bed rest. Sanji is different than his siblings in more ways than one, and Reiju will finally tell him why.

Fans who have read the manga already know the situation as Sanji’s father forced his mother to give birth to children that he would only raise as emotionless weapons. But his mother took a drug to try and ensure that her children would be born humans, Sanji was the only one who was affected.

Because of Sanji’s emotions in relation to his brothers, Sanji was disowned by is father and kept imprisoned underneath the Vinsmoke estate. Declared legally dead, Reiju eventually helped Sanji escape in order to live a life on his own away from his strict family.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.