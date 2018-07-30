‘One Piece’ Preview Puts Brook and Chopper in Danger

One Piece is doing nothing but put the Straw Hats in tough situations as the Whole Cake Island arc has splintered the crew and surrounded them with all sorts of Big Mom danger.

The latest episode of the series saw Brook and Chopper fighting for the Thousand Sunny, but things don’t turn out so well as the next episode teases a much tougher fight ahead for the two as they fight Perospero and Katakuri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 848 of the series is titled “Save the Sunny! Fighting Bravely! Chopper and Brook!” as Brook and Chopper are seen still struggling. Brook and Chopper were able to clear out all of the weaker soldiers in the last episode, but Perospero seems to be hiding a ton of power.

The preview teases that Perospero tries to kill Brook and chopper by invading them with his power, and that’s certainly a disturbing and sticky image as it means he must be using his candy power to overwhelm the two. And this is all just Perospero that’s giving Brook and Chopper trouble.

Katakuri has been sitting and waiting there this entire time, and with Luffy and the others making their way to the Sunny there’s an even bigger fight coming on the way soon too. It’s going to be tough to wait another week.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80% done with the series at this pointwith the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.