‘One Piece’ Sees Dragon, Sabo Make Their Return

One Piece‘s anime is making its way through the Reverie arc of the series which sees 50 leaders from around the world gather to discuss the rising powers of the pirates. This arc has been a fan-favorite so far as it sees a return of many favorite characters to the series along with the debut of some brand new faces. Along with showcasing the four Revolutionary Captains, the latest episode also revisited its leader Monkey D. Dragon and its Chief of Staff, Sabo.

The Revolutionary Army returned to the series in the Episode 880 as they are having a meeting of the top officers in order to prepare for a major war against the Celestial Dragons. But fans were just happy to see Dragon and Sabo again.

It’s revealed in the latest episode that the Revolutionary Army has relocated its headquarters to Ivankov’s home of Peachy Island in the Kamabakka Kingdom. Dragon and Koala arrive and find that Sabo has been grinning constantly (enough to wear he’s gotten cramps in his face) because he’s happy to see how much Luffy has accomplished since they were together on Dressrosa.

Unfortunately, most of the episode itself is devoted to the debut of the Revolutionary Army Captains so fans don’t get to see what Dragon’s plan is. But it’s important that they do so because now they want to finally make a move against the Celestial Dragons. While that story has taken a back seat to Luffy’s grand adventure, the plight of the people against royalty has been quietly brewing on the back burner throughout the series.

Now with the tease that Sabo’s gotten a new outfit, and the plan has been put together, fans can’t wait to see what the Revolutionary Army will cook up next. That’s especially crucial as fans will learn more about the World Government as the Reverie arc continues.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

