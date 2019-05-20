One Piece Revisits Dr. Kureha, Dalton

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has shown a whole new side of the New World as fans get to see a little more of the World Government at work as the various kingdom representatives gather for the big Reverie meeting to discuss the current pirate problem. With this, the series has opened up major opportunity for fan favorite characters from the past to return to the series, and lots of them are finding they have much in common.

With Rebecca, Vivi, and Shirahoshi gathering together previously over their shared respect for Luffy, the latest episode adds to their brigade even further by bringing Drum Island back into the picture with Dr. Kureha and Dalton.

As Vivi, Rebecca, and Shirahoshi discuss their happy memories with Luffy, Dr. Kureha and Dalton overhear them. It’s revealed that Dalton has become king since the Drum Island arc, and each of them catch up to how Vivi is doing ever since they spoke with her then. Kureha wonders if Chopper is happy, and is pleased to find out Chopper is doing well ever since he left the island to become a doctor with the Straw Hats.

But that’s not the only interesting thing as the former tyrant of Drum Island, Wapol, has arrived at Reverie as well. It’s revealed that Wapol has taken over another poor country, and is living a lavish life with his professed gold digging girlfriend. When Wapol threatens Rebecca, Vivi, and Shirahoshi, Dalton jumps into the fray and pushes him back with his Devil Fruit ability.

Although the Reverie arc has been filled with flashbacks to the series’ past, seeing these older faces now being able to prosper following their interactions with Luffy definitely shows how big of an influence Luffy has been over the course of his adventures. He’s made friends and enemies, but he’s made a notable difference.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.