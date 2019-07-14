One Piece’s Wano Arc Shows-Off Zoro’s Flashiest Attack Yet

One Piece‘s Wano arc began with a recap of what the missing Straw Hats have been up to since they started hiding out on Wano. While Robin, Franky, and Usopp have had some trouble they are getting along fine, but Zoro has been a much different case. While he had tried to fit into Wano’s society and avoid getting spotted by Kaido before the other Straw Hats arrived, he ended up in the center of a murderous conspiracy.

As fans saw in the last episode, Zoro can defend himself just fine as he fought his way out of his execution. But the latest episode of the series showed off how much he was holding back as he unleashed a flashy Dragon Twister when he finally got all of his swords again.

Episode 893 of the series rejoins Zoro as he’s breaking out of his false execution, and soon he gets back his three swords. As soon as he gets them, Zoro unleashes a powerful Dragon Twister that clears out the rest of the area. This was a flashy moment animated by Katsumi Ishizuka, and it’s certainly a welcome Zoro scene considering how long the fan favorite has been missing from the anime series.

But with this major attack, Zoro has made himself a major target of the Wano police…and thus has made himself a major target for Kaido. This is what Kin’emon wanted to avoid for them this whole time, and Zoro hilariously pays it very little mind even when he sees his wanted poster being shared throughout the region. But this ronin status is pretty much perfect for Zoro, and fans are definitely looking forward to seeing how much more trouble he’ll get himself into as the Wano arc continues.

