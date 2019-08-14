One Piece Preview Teases Awaited Luffy, Zoro Tag-Team

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is now in full swing in the anime, and Luffy has finally reunited with Zoro after spending a long time apart. But they don’t get to enjoy this hilarious reunion for too long before Hawkins of the Worst Generation appears to confront them in the Wano wastelands. Hawkins has aligned himself with Kaido’s Beast Pirates, and this means he’s now going to unleash his power in order to take down Luffy and Zoro.

But the good news is, fans will finally see Luffy and Zoro fight together again and the preview for the next episode of the series teases an explosive tag team fight worthy of the long wait.

Episode 898 of the series is titled, “The Headliner! Hawkins the Magician Appears!” and the preview for the episode teases Hawkins unleashing his power. Before 897 came to an end, Luffy and Zoro hilariously set themselves up to cause a ruckus. Zoro told Luffy about how Kin’emon told them to behave themselves to avoid getting noticed by Kaido, but Luffy responded simply with the fact that he’ll just have to apologize later.

But the major difference of this fight and Luffy and Zoro’s many fights in the past is that Luffy’s got a sword now. After hilariously spotting a powerful and cursed sword in the last episode, and subsequently stealing it, Luffy’s been itching to throw himself completely into this world of samurai.

There’s the lingering mystery of just how Zoro will reacting to seeing Luffy’s new “sword skills,” and fans are wondering just how Luffy will fare with a sword in battle. It’s going to change how he fights, for sure, but knowing Luffy he’s just going to use this upcoming fight to play around with Zoro rather than take it seriously.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.