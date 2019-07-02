New One Piece Episode Nearly Turns Nami Into A Dragon Ball Character

One Piece is preparing to take over the anime game in a big way. This month, the TV show will take on its long-awaited Wano arc, and fans got introduced to what’s to come this past week. After all, One Piece ushered in the start of the arc with a recent episode, and it was there Nami piqued the interest of fans.

After all, it looks like the heroine has somehow learned a Dragon Ball move, and fans have some big questions.

Recently, fans took to social media to share the scene in question. As you can find below, GIFs have been passed around which show Nami seemingly using Instant Transmission, and the whole clip is a pretty hilarious one.

Nami DBZ teleporting to punch Luffy pic.twitter.com/loQNNDpzS5 — Sam Leach (@LuckyChainsaw) July 1, 2019

In one shot, fans can see Monkey D. Luffy using his Devil Fruit gifts to reel the Straw Hats up a tall waterfall leading into Wano. The decision was a reckless one to say the least, and it seems Nami was none to happy about it. As the crew carried on with the deadly journey, Nami is seen transporting next to Luffy to knock her captain upside the head. Of course, this move was likely an animation quirk more than anything else, but it has prompted conversation. At the very least, it seems like Nami has mastered Soru… or become a disciple of Son Goku at best.

After all, it does look like she took a page from Goku’s book and used Instant Transmission here. The only difference is that Nami didn’t even need to hold two fingers to her head to make the move. So really, it’s only a matter of time before fans begin arguing whether Nami is more powerful than her Saiyan rival.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.