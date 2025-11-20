One Piece Unveils the Official Coloring of the Best Panel of All Time

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc in the One Piece manga continues to surprise fans with several mystery reveals and introductions to new characters. Fans have been awaiting this arc for over two decades, ever since the Straw Hat Pirates met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc and learned all about the fabled land of the Giants. The story is more intense than ever as the Final Arc draws near, and it will continue to bring us closer to the truth behind the world. However, while the manga commenced the Elbaph Arc over a year ago, the anime is currently in the final phase of the Egghead Incident Arc. Toei Animation has recently confirmed a massive schedule change, as the anime will release only 26 episodes a year.

Additionally, the anime will go on a three-month hiatus starting January 2026 after wrapping up the Egghead Incident Arc. The Elbaph Arc will commence in April next year, continuing the epic journey of the Straw Hat Pirates. The fabled land of the Giants is filled with mysteries connected to the Void Century, which is the key to finding the legendary treasure, One Piece. Although there are still months before the Elbaph Arc commences in the anime, the official X handle of One Piece Base Shop shared a sneak peek of the best manga panel of all time, which was revealed in the latest arc.

One Piece Shares First Official Look At the Mural’s Coloring

One Piece Base Shop promotes the official flagship store, which will open in 14 days at Shinjuku. It also informs fans that the reservations for the December 2025 entry will be available starting at 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 20. Since there is a limited number of entry slots, the reservations will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. In case fans missed the first event, they can also get their hands on the tickets for January 2026, which will begin selling tickets starting November 26th, 2026.

Along with this information, the official X handle also shares a sneak peek at the mural from Chapter 1138, which is considered the best panel in the series because of the lore and depth it provides. The mural is located inside a massive cave in Elbaph, revealing the major events in history. Franky, who visited the place with Ripley, is amazed by how all the races joined forces for a single goal, something that the Giants consider to be a child’s fantasy.

The mural contains inscriptions of several races who fought against a single evil force throughout different eras. The text also foreshadows the Sun God guiding the world to the end and bringing forth a new morning, establishing Luffy’s role in the new era. Much about the current world of One Piece and the past two eras is still a mystery, and the mural is the key to finding the answer to it all.

