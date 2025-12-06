One Piece Reportedly Confirms Egghead Arc Finale Date

After almost two years, One Piece‘s anime is about to wrap up the intense first arc of the Final Saga. The Straw Hat Pirates arrive on Egghead Island soon after leaving Wano and meet the most genius scientist in the world, Dr. Vegapunk, and his six satellites. The series introduces this mysterious character for the first time, who has been working for the World Government for decades and contributed significantly to the destructive technology they use now. However, despite being a valuable asset to the World Government, Vegapunk finds his life in danger after being discovered researching the Void Century.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The situation in Egghead turns from bad to worse as more and more enemies keep showing up, and the Straw Hats, along with Jewelry Bonney, get mixed up in the fight as well. The anime commenced the Egghead Incident Arc in January 2024 and even took a six-month hiatus last year to maintain the quality of the animation. It’s been an exciting ride for fans with some of the best fights and lore drops in the series as the story enters its Final Saga, preparing for the Great War ahead of us. After countless hype moments in just one arc, the anime will now wrap up the Egghead Incident in just a few weeks.

One Piece’s Egghead Incident Arc Will Conclude in December 2025

Courtesy of Toei Animation

The information comes from @pewpiece on X, a reliable source of information for all kinds of updates regarding the One Piece franchise, and confirms that the anime will air the last four episodes of the arc without a single break. This means that the anime will wrap up the arc on December 24th, 2025. While it’s not an official confirmation, the account is known for sharing reliable information for years. After the Egghead Incident Arc’s conclusion, the anime will go on a three-month hiatus and return in April 2026 with the Elbaph Arc, the most highly anticipated arc of the series to date.

The Straw Hats’ journey to the fabled land of the Giants was teased over two decades ago during the Little Garden Arc, where they met Dorry and Brogy, two proud Giant warriors. Manga readers already know that the story is going to get even more intense from here on out, even more so than the Egghead Incident. Additionally, the series will adapt a new schedule of 26 episodes per year instead of releasing weekly episodes like it has been doing for over 26 years.

The decision was made by the studio to keep up with the incredible quality of animation without overworking the staff members. However, despite the change in schedule, the series will still adapt one chapter per episode as it has been doing for a while. The Elbaph Arc will commence right after the Straw Hats and their allies escape Egghead after defeating the Five Elders. The remaining four episodes of the anime will conclude the intense fight against the villains as well as feature the aftermath of the incident that shook the entire world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!