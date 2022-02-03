One Piece Confirms Eiichiro Oda’s Involvement on Next Film

One Piece has been working through its Wano Saga for some time now, but that isn’t the only thing its team has in sight. If you didn’t know, the series is expected to roll out a new movie this year, and One Piece Film: Red has high expectations. After all, any movie focused on Shanks has to deliver, so fans have been waiting to hear how involved creator Eiichiro Oda is with the project. And as it turns out, he is very invested.

And spoiler alert! It turns out Eiichiro Oda has his hands all over the movie. One Piece: Red has become his pet project as of late, and this can only mean good things for fans.

The information comes from Mantan Web as the outlet did an interview with Mr. Shmizu, an executive over at Toei Animation. It was there the producer confirmed Oda is very involved with this movie. In fact, Shimizu says Oda has never been as involved with a One Piece movie until now, and that includes One Piece: Strong World (via Sandman_AP).

Clearly, fans are all buzzing over this update, and it isn’t hard to see why. One Piece has a score of movies under its belt, but some stick out more than others. For years now, One Piece: Strong World has been counted as one of its best, and Oda’s oversight is credited for its high marks. Oda is now set to repeat history with the anime’s next movie, and One Piece: Red will even involve Shanks in its story. It is hard to imagine anything better than this combo, so expectations for One Piece‘s 2022 film have been raised to say the least.

What do you think of this latest update on One Piece‘s new movie? Are you hyped for the anime’s big outing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.