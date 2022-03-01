One Piece Film: Red Teases Luffy’s New Look

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise that introduced fans to the world of Monkey D. Luffy, his Straw Hat Pirates, and the world of the Grand Line, though this film promising the return of Shanks is still shrouded in mystery. As more details arise as we inch closer to its release into theaters later this year, new storyboards have given us a fresh look at Luffy in the next movie, who certainly will be a character to watch considering his past relationship with Shanks.

Luffy seems to be getting a little bit of a makeover in the upcoming film set to arrive in Japan this summer, especially considering he’s been sporting a major new look as a part of the Wano Arc which takes place in an environment that is far more like feudalistic Japan than anything else. Currently, the War For Wano continues to rage on, with Luffy’s look being effectively torn away from him as he continues to battle against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, who has an iron grip on the isolated nation and is seeking to become the next king of the pirates himself.

Twitter Outlet Oro Japan shared this new storyboard from the upcoming One Piece film, showing Luffy once again donning his patented Straw Hat as the film promises to focus far more on Shanks than we’ve seen in recent years as fans attempt to decipher what new mysteries will be unveiled in the fifteenth movie of the franchise:

https://twitter.com/Orojapan1/status/1497740239779082243?s=20&t=C1iiVY8qS7lymaI-QGFX7w

Eiichiro Oda has stated in the past that he has an ending in mind for his Shonen franchise, which certainly makes it no surprise that the mangaka is taking the opportunity to bring back some long-awaited characters to the world of the Grand Line. While the producer of the film recently stated that the timeline for the film might be tricky to decipher, we expect the fifteenth film to have some major repercussions on the Straw Hat Pirates all the same. How the story of Red will impact the current battle of Wano, if at all, is another story altogether.

Are you hyped for the return of Shanks in the upcoming One Piece film?