One Piece Producer Comments on Its Endgame Amid the Manga's Final Act

One Piece's long running manga series has officially entered its final act, and the producer behind the just as long running anime has shared their thoughts on the endgame ahead of the series' grand finale! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its first being published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and part of that celebration was the announcement that the manga has kicked off its final era. It's yet to be revealed just how long this final saga will be for the series, but it really is working to the end.

The anime has been playing into this too as around the same time Red-Haired Shanks worked his way into the manga's final act, the Emperor is also one of the major characters playing a role in the new One Piece Film: Red, now screening in theaters across Japan. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters about the new film and the anime franchise overall, producer Shinji Shimizu opened up about how the anime will be approaching the final arc and what the series ending will actually mean to the fans.

"I hope the audience will feel this once the series moves into its final arc," Shimizu began. "What I believe is that One Piece will be one of the biggest and the best comic book franchises on the market once it has completed its final arc." Then Shimizu explained that Oda even told him about where the series is heading for the grand finale, "I say this because I've spoken to Oda-sensei and he's hinted at the direction of where the manga is going. This series is something that has been serialized with its TV anime, of course, there's a manga release once a week."

But the fact that the series will be ending is still something for Shimizu to wrap their head around much like the rest of the fans of the franchise, "So, the idea that it's going to end – we're really going to savor that final arc together leave fans with the best comic book the market has ever seen. There's gonna be a lot of surprising themes and choices. But I can't tell you any more!" So the manga's ending is exciting, but the potential anime adaptation could be even more so!

