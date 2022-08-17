One Piece Producer Teases the Anime's Future Ahead of Its Wano Finale

One Piece has been exploring Wano Country for a few years now in both the Shonen's manga and anime adaptation. In a recent interview with us here at Comicbook.com, producer Shinji Shimizu broke down where he believes the anime series is headed following the conclusion of the War for Wano Arc. Needless to say, the end of this battle between Luffy and Kaido has big ramifications for the Grand Line, as seen in the pages of Eiichiro Oda's printed story in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Comicbook.com took the opportunity to ask where the producer of the series sees One Piece's anime going in the future after the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates comes to a close, while also touching on the legacy of the popular Shonen series:

"When it comes to legacy, I would say that God only knows. Or in this case, only Oda would know. It's been announced in Japan, but Oda is taking a one-month break and he's going to resume the manga towards the end of July. He is going go into the final arc soon, so with all of the secrets and the different subplots that have been brewing over all these years, it's all going to start moving towards an end. I think that we will have to wait and see how it goes."

Shimizu took the opportunity to further explore how One Piece will be seen by future generations once the story of Luffy and his friends draws to a close:

"I hope the audience will feel this once the series moves into its final arc. What I believe is that One Piece will be one of the biggest and the best comic book franchises on the market once it has completed its final arc. I say this because I've spoken to Oda-sensei and he's hinted at the direction of where the manga is going. This series is something that has been serialized with its TV anime, of course, there's a manga release once a week. So, the idea that it's going to end – we're really going to savor that final arc together leave fans with the best comic book the market has ever seen. There's gonna be a lot of surprising themes and choices. But I can't tell you anymore!"

What do you want to see happen in the Final Arc of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.