One Piece Reveals New Collection of Garmin Watches

One Piece has released plenty of merchandise since first hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump decades ago, with Eiichiro Oda weaving the story of the Straw Hats for the entire time. With the Shonen series continuing to be one of the biggest around, it's no surprise to see new unique merch coming fans' way, as Luffy, Zoro, and Chopper are set to receive smartwatches that are arriving online next month.

One Piece has a lot of projects on its plate, not just with the manga and anime series releasing on a nearly weekly basis for both entries, but also with the fifteenth film in the franchise, One Piece: Red, also set to arrive this summer, taking the opportunity to bring back Red-Haired Shanks. On top of these mediums, One Piece is also set to receive its first live-action project in Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation, which is already filming and will seemingly adapt some of the biggest earliest moments of the Shonen series from Eiichiro Oda.

The Official Twitter Account of One Piece showed off the upcoming watches set to be patterned after Luffy, Zoro, and Chopper, which are set to arrive on May 5th with each of them retailing for around $450 USD for fans in North America that want to get their hands on these new Straw Hat clocks:

With the latest chapter of One Piece's manga introducing a new transformation for Luffy in his Gear Fifth form, a power that apparently pushes Monkey to the top of his game, we would imagine that there will be plenty of merchandise that help recreate this power-up which allows Luffy to become a living cartoon. As the anime celebrates the beginning of "Roof Piece", the battle which saw the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Trafalgar Law, and Kid teaming up to take on Kaido and Big Mom, it won't be much longer before fans of the Grand Line get the opportunity to see the Gear Fifth transformation in full motion.

Will you be picking up these Straw Hat Pirates' watches when they arrive next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.