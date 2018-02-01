‘One Piece’ Creator Teases Garp’s Backstory

There is no shortage of characters in One Piece. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has created a veritable army for himself, but fans always want more. In fact, there are plenty of readers who’d like to learn more about the heroes who Oda has introduced already. And, in a recent blurb, the artist admitted he’d be down to explore Garp’s backstory.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to translate a note which Oda included in ONE PIECE the 28th Log. It was there the artist was asked if there are characters he wishes to expand upon, and Oda said Garp was one of those guys.

“There remain some characters I want to go into detail [with]. It would be interesting if I focus on Marines,” Oda said.

“I can come up with a magnificent story about Garp. I’d like to draw some relationship and talks between him and Akainu, Aokiji, Smoker, Hina, Coby who joined the Marines one after another, Cypher Pol and Roger.”

Of course, One Piece fans will get why Garp’s story intrigues Oda; The character is a bit of a mystery. For those of you unfamiliar with the man, Monkey D. Garp is the grandfather of Luffy. The character is known as one of the Marine’s most famous vice admirals, but his eccentric personality often betrays his astounding power.

Garp has always puzzled fans because of his close alliance with the Marines. The character is loyal to the World Government despite his son, grandson, and adopted grandson being notorious pirates. There is a lot to Garp’s backstory that fans have never been told, and readers would love to see the man in his prime when he took on Gol D. Roger on his own.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

