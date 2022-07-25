One Piece Spin-Off Introduces Sanji at 40 Years Old

One Piece has officially brought its special Sanji spin-off series from the creative team behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma to an end, and the final chapter of this series shared the best look at Sanji yet by revealing what he would look like at 40 years old! Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji was a special food focused spin-off that saw the Food Wars creators, Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, shine a spotlight on Sanji as he navigated not only his role with the Straw Hats over the course of his adventures, but also learned more tools of the chef's trade.

Beginning back in 2018 with a surprising release, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji officially came to an end with its most emotional release yet. Going back to the beginning as Sanji continues to learn under Chef Zeff and the rest of the crew on the Baratie, Sanji is asked by a customer to specially create a dish just for her. When he does so successfully, she ends up having the usual reaction to good food fans used to see in Food Wars. But her vision of Sanji's future is very close to Oda's 40 year old design for the character. Check it out below as highlighted by @sanjiluvbot on Twitter:

thank you shun saeki for giving us kid sanji, baratie sanji, and 40 years old sanji in one chapter pic.twitter.com/UIsyPdZO0U — andi 🍋 (@sanjiluvbot) July 24, 2022

The final chapter of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji tasks Sanji with one of the toughest challenges of his young career as a burgeoning chef. When he's asked by a coming client to craft a meal specifically for her, Sanji comes up with a special lamb dish that offers several types of tastes. It was then revealed that some other chefs on the Baratie were so jealous, that they messed with the ingredients. Sanji eventually works past this, and pleases the customer so much that her clothes burst off (like in Food Wars) and she imagines that Sanji would only get more skilled as a chef as he grows older.

Her specific vision of Sanji is the 40 year old version of the character that Eiichiro Oda once had shared with fans curious about how each of the Straw Hats would look as they aged. It's the first officially incorporated version of the design fans have seen in any official One Piece release, and now it's been immortalized as part of the spin-offs grand finale. But how do you like seeing this older Sanji in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!