‘One Piece’: Is This How Zoro, Sanji Would Look As Women?

By now, fans of One Piece know what each member of the Straw Hats looks like. The title has been around for more than 20 years, so it’s hard to forget what Monkey D. Luffy looks like. Still, that doesn’t mean the characters cannot change down the line.

So, if you have wanted One Piece to take on a gender-bend arc, then this art will make you want such a story all the more.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing when a set of fan-art posited two popular gender changes. A fan by the username samzhengpro shared their take on girl versions of Zoro Roronoa and Sanji Vinsmoke. And, as you can see below, they are pretty impressive.

For Zoro, the so-called marimo looks fierce as ever. The character is seen with tailored clothes suiting her newfound curves. With Zoro’s hair up in a bun, the female version bares the scars of her predecessor, but her chest is covered with wraps. Zoro’s swords are still strapped to her side, and the genderbent outfit pulls together with a part of green high-waist pants.

As for Sanji, the chef is definitely gorgeous enough for her male counterpart to hit on. The character’s swirly eyebrows are still intact, but Sanji is seen wearing shorts here rather than pants. Her thigh highs are enough to make any sailor go wild, and Sanji pairs the look with a sleeveless vest and orange button-up. Oh, and she’s got a trusty cigarette in hand.

For now, there are no plans to ever give the One Piece crew an actual genderbent makeover, but artwork like this has got fans eager to see such an arc go down. A female version of Luffy would be entertainment to see, but the real test would come with Nami and Robin. The two girls would get to live like men for a spell, and you can just imagine how the orange-haired navigator would swagger after such a transformation.

