One Piece Reveals the Tragic Fate of Bonney’s Mother

One Piece is continuing through Kuma’s heartbreaking flashback arc with one tragic reveal after another, and the newest episode of the series is breaking even more hearts with what happened to Jewelry Bonney’s mother. As the anime works through this detour from the current day events of the Egghead Arc, One Piece has been showcasing much more of Bartholomew Kuma’s life before he was turned into a Pacifista and became a weapon of the Marines. This all started with the promise of getting to see more of his connection with his daughter Bonney, and the connective tissue is now coming together at last.

One Piece’s anime made its biggest stride towards this with the previous episode that fully revealed Bonney’s mother Ginny. She was an escaped slave who lived together with Kuma after the two of them survived the God Valley Incident, and had grown to be romantically infatuated with Kuma before trouble on their island made the two of them go on to enlist in the Revolutionary Army. But as the episode came to an end, Ginny was abducted by a Celestial Dragon. Then the trouble continues as she meets her fate in the newest episode.

One Piece Reveals What Happens to Bonney’s Mother

One Piece Episode 1132 picks up right after Ginny was abducted, and it’s revealed that Kuma and the others have unfortunately never seen her since despite traveling all over the world in search of her. Then many years later, she suddenly calls Kuma and the others and reveals that she has been stricken with a fatal disease. Because of this disease, she has been cast out by her Celestial Dragon captors and escaped with only a few moments of her life left. Then in her final words, she bids the others goodbye while telling Kuma that she’s always loved him.

Kuma figures out that Ginny likely escaped back to their childhood home, but gets there too late to help. Finding her body, it’s revealed that she is covered in these blue jewels that she told the villagers had popped up when she was touched by natural light. She made the dangerous journey back to their childhood home, however, to save her baby girl in the hopes that Kuma would help to raise her daughter in her stead. With this baby, Kuma breaks down in tears and promises to become the baby’s father.

One Piece Won’t Let Kuma Catch a Break

The episode the continues to reveal more of Bonney’s life together with Kuma as the early stages of her childhood were happy ones. It was teased that Bonney’s mother was not there for her and Kuma through all of the promotional materials seen with One Piece’s flashback arc so far (including the anime’s new eyecatchers for the arc itself), and now it’s been unfortunately confirmed that she died shortly after Bonney was born. But it was due to a disease that has since been transmitted to Bonney too.

It was a disease known as Sapphire Scales which one doctor tells Kuma is something that spreads when an infected person touches natural light. It’s not just sunlight either, it’s moonlight too. Even if Bonney were to stay inside, it’s such a disease that it will continue to spread either way. It’s then revealed that Bonney won’t likely live to the age of ten at her current rate, and it’s just another way Kuma is taking losses. He not only lost his family and Ginny, but could lose his new family as well. It’s truly heartbreaking how much he’s been through already. But as this flashback continues, there’s even more of his past to discover.