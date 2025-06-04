It’s Been 18 Years Since One Piece Fans Said Farewell to the Best Ship

One Piece might have its share of absolutely devastating moments that have been solidified in the hearts of fans, but one scene stands out in particular, and it has been 18 years since fans got to see it for the first time. It is not only one of the most popular moments in One Piece, but iconic in the entire medium, and it is one of those moments that shows the excellence of the series’ storytelling and ability to capture the hearts of fans.

Titled “Thank You Merry! The Sea of Separation in the Snow”, One Piece Episode 312 aired 18 years ago, on June 3rd, 2007, and is one of the series’ most emotional moments. Signaling the end of the Water 7 saga and the action-packed retrieval arc, Enies Lobby, the series saw the beloved Straw Hat crew depart with their longest companion in a scene that has been burned into the memories of fans and one of the most beloved endings to a story arc in anime and manga.

Going Merry’s Conclusion Was a One Piece Highlight

As the Straw Hats depart from Enies Lobby, Luffy looks for Usopp, not realizing he’s hiding behind the Sogeking persona. Usopp conceals himself behind the mask, while Robin and Zoro quietly see through the ruse. They remember a mysterious voice that saved them—Luffy believes it was Merry. Franky concurs, noting it aligns with Usopp’s tale of the spirit of the ship, the Klabautermann. Iceburg arrives, sharing that he repaired Merry after hearing her “desire to sail again.” However, Merry begins to fall apart—her keel has broken. Luffy holds a Viking funeral for her as the crew gratefully bids farewell to their cherished ship for all she has done.

In celebration of the One Piece anime’s 25th anniversary last year, a poll was conducted worldwide to determine the best One Piece moment, and amazing moments such as Corazon’s backstory and Ace’s death made the top 10, the Going Merry’s death came out on top and was the most beloved moment in One Piece. With such enduring popularity, Going Merry going up in flames and the crew’s heartfelt goodbyes for all their adventures together is still a moment that defines One Piece, and will continue to do so until it ends. With the Final Saga already underway and already emotional moments like Kuma and Bonney’s relationship rocking fans’ worlds, this scene is still a hard one to top, but we can only hope Oda can do it.