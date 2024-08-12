One Piece Poll Reveals the Anime’s Most Unforgettable Moments

Believe it or not, One Piece has been sailing the high seas since 1997. The series came to life under Eiichiro Oda decades ago, and since 1999, the world has been able to watch the Straw Hat crew on TV. The legacy trailing Monkey D. Luffy is massive, and over the years, the One Piece anime has put out some truly iconic moments. And now, the team at Shueisha has released an official list of the anime’s most memorable moments to date.

The list comes courtesy of One Piece Day as the annual event just went live in Japan. Dedicated to all things Luffy, One Piece Day 2024 gave fans an update on everything from the manga to its anime remake. Of course, the original anime was also on deck, so One Piece Day revealed the top ten most-memorable moments from the series to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to check them out for yourself? No worries. You can read the top picks below:

Farewell to the Going Merry

Corazon’s Death

Luffy Gifts Hat to Nami

Sanji Unites with Luffy on Whole Cake Island

Zoro vs Kuma Aftermath

Ace’s Final Words

Robin Wants to Live

Vivi’s Farewell

Luffy’s Dream From Wano

The Debut of Gear 5



As you can see above, the top ten list is pretty eclectic. We have moments listed that are new and old, happy and sad. We get to peek Luffy in a number of these scenes, but there are also moments dedicated to other characters like Roronoa Zoro and Corazon. All in all, the top ten list is pretty diverse, and it shows that a series as beloved as One Piece has its ups and downs.

Of course, the One Piece anime is far from over. The original series may be treading into the manga’s final saga, but it still has years of life left. These days, the anime is working through the Egghead Island arc, and the team at Toei Animation is in top form with its sakuga. As the anime moves forward, some seriously epic moments are set to hit the screen, and one of them might usurp Shueisha’s current list of top One Piece moments.

Not caught up with One Piece? No sweat. You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis before peeping the One Piece anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, or Netflix:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

