One Piece: This Holy Knight Has a Strange Connection to Nika

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc introduces the Holy Knights for the first time. Although they were mentioned previously, the manga only just revealed their faces, names, and powers. They are believed to be one of the strongest antagonistic groups in the story, feared by anyone who knows about them. Most, if not all, the members are believed to be Celestial Dragons, but their Commander has the authority to execute any World Noble based on their crimes. Led by the Figarlands, this group of knights has varying powers, often related to the devil fruits. Gunko is the first Holy Knight to showcase her powers among all the Holy Knights.

Although theories about her bloodline are still circulating, her powers can’t be denied. The Arrow-Arrow Fruit gives her the ability to create and control arrows capable of manipulating their trajectory and properties. Gunko uses the bandages around her body to create arrows and land devastating blows on her opponents. Additionally, she’s also one of the people capable of using the Summoning Circle, known as the “Abyss.” It’s the only ability known in the world of One Piece that allows instant teleportation even from several miles away. However, powerful as she might be, even she fears something, and the answer is quite unexpected.

One Piece’s Gunko Reveals Her Biggest Fear in Chapter 1142

The attack on Elbaf has already begun, and for now, the Holy Knights have a clear advantage. Rimoshifu Killingham, one of the Holy Knights, has a strange power and appears to be in his awakened Zoan-type devil fruit form. He is able to cause people to fall asleep from a distance and control them. In Chapter 1142, a group of Giant children collapses on the crow and starts sleepwalking toward a certain location.

Not only that, but Killingham can also summon figures based on the nightmares of individuals. In the chapter, Elbaf was full of strange, giant monsters. Whether they are illusions or can actually attack someone is unknown. Each of those creatures is something that terrifies children the most. As Shamrock said, his first target was the children, so Killingham is taking the best course of action.

Shonen Jump

Among those monsters, one of them strikes as odd since it has the same sword, shield, and appearance as Nika. Unlike the Nika we have seen or heard about, this one looks menacing, and has a spike on its shield instead of the signature circular pattern. Since one of the variations of the Harley text portrays Nika as the “God of Destruction,” it could be possible that some children fear him. However, Gunko also admits to fearing the Sun God. As a Holy Knight, her job is the exact opposite of what Nika stands for – granting people freedom. Hence, if she believes in the old mythology, she probably knows Nika will one day appear and thus lives in fear of that moment.

Additionally, according to @writingpanini on X, her name means “War Drum,” which refers to Nika’s Drums of Liberation. Most Celestial Dragons don’t know about the Void Century, as proven by their reaction toward Vegapunk’s message. Hence, it might be another sign that Gunko, indeed, isn’t a World Noble but was given the opportunity to join the ranks of Holy Knights based on her abilities. It may be a bit of a stretch, but she probably belongs to a race of people who believe in the Sun God and named Gunko based on the Sun God.

H/T: @writingpanini on X