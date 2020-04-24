One Piece Art Gives Several Leads Their Own JoJo Makeover

✖

Two of the most popular anime franchises in the world today are easily Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with each series amassing some amazing fans that create fan art regularly and now, one fan has fused the two anime worlds together in one amazing creative work! In this art work, several swashbucklers from One Piece are given Stands of their own with Robin, Hancock, and Katakuri being brought into the strange universe of the Joestar bloodline. Though the two franchises haven't had an official crossover, this is definitely the next best thing!

For those who might not be familiar with Stands, they are ethereal beings that are able to be summoned at will by their "users" with each having their own unique powers that allow the characters participate in "Stand battles". One Piece doles out powers a little differently, with most swashbucklers and military gaining their powers thanks to ingesting "Devil Fruit", legendary edibles that allow the likes of Luffy to stretch to rubbery lengths and the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, to transform into an unbeatable dragon. With this crossover, it would certainly be interesting to see what a Devil Fruit eater would do with a Stand of their own!

Twitter Artist K16416 did an amazing job of taking some of Eiichiro Oda's characters and transplanted them into the universe created by Hirohiko Araki with the Joestar bloodline in some seriously impressive fan art that makes it seem as if these two franchises were made for each other:

One Piece is currently coming close to one thousand anime episodes and manga chapters and while JoJo's Bizarre Adventure isn't anywhere close to hitting these heights, that isn't stopping fans from flocking to this weird franchise that has been popular among anime viewers in North America and the world! While Eiichiro Oda's series has followed Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates, Hirohiko Araki's takes a far more bold approach and changes the heroes and villains with each new story arc as it works its way across the generations of the Joestars and even, eventually, ventures into alternate realities!

What do you think of this amazing crossover art between One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? What other Straw Hats would you like to see get Stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

