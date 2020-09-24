Hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Meme Meets One Piece for a Luffy vs Sanji Showdown

✖

While One Piece has strode to the top of the popularity chart within the world of Shonen franchises, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is becoming more popular thanks to its truly strange scenarios and the ability to make "memes" by fans around the world, and one fan has hilariously brought the two franchises together by creating a meme that sees Luffy and Sanji placed into the world of the Joestars. The Straw Hat Pirates have seen a large amount of challenges in the latest story arc of One Piece in Wano, and with the creator noting that the end is on its way, the franchise has never been hotter!

Sanji and Luffy haven't always seen eye to eye, with the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates having to effectively beat down his captain when his biological family was taken hostage by the menace of Big Mom. With Sanji attempting to write off his crew in order to save peoples' lives, Luffy attempted to stop him from leaving but Monkey was met with a beat down to which he would not defend against. Sanji has certainly earned his place within the swashbucklers of the Straw Hats, and this meme that imagines them in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure certainly shows the stress that the cook of Luffy's crew undergoes!

Reddit User Trun_Godword shared this hilarious meme that uses one of the most well known moments in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, from the third season of Stardust Crusaders, to demonstrate the trouble that arises when Luffy attempts to scrounge through the Straw Hats' fridge when Sanji is near by:

While One Piece continues to release new episodes of its anime on a regular basis, normally every week, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is taking a hiatus when it comes to the next season of its animated series. The sixth season, which would most likely follow the story of Stardust Crusader's Jotaro Kujo's daughter in Jolyne, has yet to be confirmed by animation studio of David Production, but it is definitely one of the most highly anticipated announcements in the world of anime today.

