One Piece Creator Honors Franky Actor Following Retirement

One Piece’s final chapter of the year features a gorgeous double-spread page where creator Eiichiro Oda pays homage to Franky’s former voice actor, Kazuki Yao. He has been playing the role since 2005, when Franky debuted in Episode 233. The 65-year-old actor announced his retirement this year due to poor health. News about his health has been circulating since February 2024, and this month, the official X account of One Piece announced that he has stepped down from his role.

The announcement for a new voice actor was revealed at Jump Festa 2025. The anime is currently on hiatus and will resume in April 2025, continuing the adventures of the Straw Hats pirates on the futuristic island of Egghead. The manga is currently featuring the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc where Luffy and his crew visit the fabled Kingdom of Giants. To thank Kazuki Yao for his years of work as one of the fan-favorite characters, Oda drew a colorful spread in Chapter 1134, where we see a giant Franky as the Straw Hats all sit on top of him holding special guns. The message on the cover reads, “We are eternal.” This is also the final chapter of 2024, and Oda paid his respects in the most beautiful way.

Kazuki Yao at Jump Festa 2025

Jump Festa is an annual manga and anime convention held by Shueisha where several Shonen series share the latest news about their new projects. One Piece, being one of the most popular anime ever, was also the center of attention during the event. Kazuki Yao made his last appearance as Franky’s voice actor as he took the stage and put down red underwear on the floor, emphasizing he’s stepping down from Franky’s role.

He then leaves the stage before Subaru Kimura, Franky’s new voice actor, gets on stage and picks up the item to depict he’s taking over after Kazuki. Kimura is a renowned actor best known for playing the roles of Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satori Tendou in Haikyuu, Pesci in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and many more.

