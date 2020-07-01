One Piece: Here's How Jason Momoa Could Look as Kaido

✖

If you are a fan of One Piece, you have probably heard about its live-action future. The series has been optioned for a live-action adaptation by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. The project hit a snag when the outbreak of COVID-19 halted movement towards production, but the team is confident it can get back to work by the end of this year. And thanks to one fan, they have decided to share their ideal casting for Kaido, the head of the Beasts Pirates.

Over on Twitter, a user known as santoryubeastZ shared a post comparing the anime's take on Kaido to a live-action concept of the character. The One Piece artwork, which can be found below, imagines Jason Momoa as the baddie.

And honestly? It looks pretty good! No actor in the world is as burly as Kaido, but Momoa could pull off the Yonko's gritty personality. The actor's work in Game of Thrones proved as much, so we're pretty on board with the idea of Momoa joining the adaptation.

Luckily, Netflix will not have to cast for Kaido anytime soon. The live-action adaptation will begin from the start of the anime, so the first arc being covered is East Blue. When One Piece gets going, fans will have to worry about characters like Monkey D. Luffy and Nami being cast well. Guys like Kaido aren't going to factor in for a while, so that is a relief.

Still, the pressure is on to cast the leads of One Piece just right. If you do not nail casting for Roronoa Zoro, then the whole show could fall apart. At this point, fans have not heard any word on casting for this series. But if the show still plans to start production by this year's end, the word should be coming soon.

What do you think about this fan-cast? Do you think Momoa could do Kaido justice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

