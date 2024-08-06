Netflix’s One Piece: Rurouni Kenshin Team Joins Star Mackenyu for Season 2

The actor Mackenyu might be best known these days for his role as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece’s live-action series, but the Straw Hat swordsman is far from the first time that the thespian has taken on the role of an anime character. In the past, Mackenyu has taken part in major adaptations including Fullmetal Alchemist, Knights of The Zodiac, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Chihayafuru. One of Mackenyu’s biggest roles was that of the villainous Enishi Yukishiro in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films and it seems that the action team from those projects is coming to the Grand Line.

When it comes to One Piece’s live-action second season, Netflix has begun production to bring back the Straw Hat Pirates and their future adventures in the Grand Line. Earlier this year, Mackenyu discussed how he is looking forward to the second season and hints at the more challenging fights that will take place in the upcoming episodes, “It wasn’t that hard. I was expecting a lot more challenging fights for Zoro, but it’s still season 1. So we can do better in season 2 and in the future, hopefully.”

Rurouni Kenshin x One Piece: A Meeting of Live-Action Worlds

In a new report, it has been confirmed that Mackenyu will be joined by the action team responsible for the Rurouni Kenshin films. The five films are routinely thought of as some of the best live-action movies bringing anime stories to life and the action in them is a big reason for that. With the second season most likely seeing Luffy and company traveling to locales such as Loguetown, Drum Island, Little Garden, and Alabasta, there will be plenty of action scenes to explore should Netflix continue to follow the source material.

While the young actors who portrayed the Straw Hat Pirates will be returning for season two, Netflix has released some major casting news throughout he year. The newcomers include Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton so far.

