One Piece Introduces Luffy to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in This Perfect Poster

One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might not have a lot in common when it comes to these two long running anime franchises, but that hasn't stopped anime fans from combining the two popular anime, with a fan artist deciding to place the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, into the shoes of Josuke, the protagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable! Though the "powers" of the JoJo-verse normally come from an individual's "Stand", the abilities of the swashbucklers come from the ingestion of the Devil Fruits, though all these abilities can often seem somewhat similar when all is said and done.

There's a lot that is different between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Joestars in that One Piece focuses entirely on Luffy and his crew throughout the many chapters of the anime franchise, while JoJo's Bizarre Adventure tends to zig zag through the generations by focusing on different Joestars. Josuke Higashikata was the teenage punk that held the spot as the lead "JoJo" of the fourth season of the franchise, mostly worrying more about his hair to start than those around him. While Luffy and Josuke have very different goals for their lives, this fan art does a fantastic job of blending the two worlds together.

Twitter Fan Artist TinaFate1 shared this amazing fusion art work that takes Luffy, Usopp, and Tony Chopper and gives them the aesthetic of the Stand users of the sleepy town of Morioh who helped to make one of the strangest installments of the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

Oi Josuke! I used ZA HANDO to turn us into our favorite One Piece characters! Ain't that crazy?!?!? pic.twitter.com/bRecVxTiWV — Tina (@TinaFate1) July 27, 2020

Josuke's story ended following the defeat of the serial killer of Morioh in Kira, with the story transitioning from Diamond Is Unbreakable to Giorno Giovanna in the Golden Wind, and while the franchise continues in the pages of the manga, we doubt that Josuke will be returning any time soon.

With the pirates of One Piece currently battling against the swashbucklers of the Beast Pirates in Wano Country, Luffy and his friends could certainly use the power of Stands when it comes to defeating the forces of Kaido!

What do you think of this ingenious fusion between the worlds of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Stands and Swashbucklers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.