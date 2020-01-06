One Piece Shares the Straw Hats’ Hilarious Reactions to Luffy v Kaido Fight

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has surprisingly already delivered on the fateful fight between Luffy and Kaido, and although the results of this fight were even more shocking than expected, the line of surprises are set to continue as this was only the first act of the Wano Country arc as a whole. Not all of these surprises will be a bad thing, for sure, as the latest episode of the series provided one of the most hilarious reveals in the series to date. As one of the most fan favorite moments in the original manga run of the arc, fans have been waiting for this to hit the anime.

Episode 916 of the series briefly reunited fans with Franky, Usopp, and Robin as they continue to disguise themselves for the coming Wano rebellion, but they were caught up to speed pretty quickly when they received the news that Luffy had fought Kaido and lost — and now is stuck in prison. But their hilarious faces are the real reveal here.

#OnePiece916 One Piece is art. Here’s just one of the many reasons to love it. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fi5Mug8KY4 — Gizem ☠️ ししし (@piratequeen_ya) January 5, 2020

An earlier episode of the arc revealed that Usopp, Franky, and Robin had been struggling to keep hidden among the people of Wano as they waited for Luffy to arrive and help kick off the greater Wano rebellion plan. But this was the first instance that they learned that Luffy was there in the region with them. While initially excited by news that Luffy was in Wano, their faces couldn’t help but contort when getting such a strange update.

Luffy acting as brashly as he does, even with the good reason in his thinking his crew was killed, is definitely going to set their plan back some steps, and is most likely going to put much of their effort and time to waste. But it’s certainly a funny new look for the trio (and Zoro, who seems bothered but unsurprised).

