‘One Piece’: Luffy Is Hilariously Shorter Than Katakuri

Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates have been dealing with Big Mom’s children throughout the Whole Cake Island arc in the One Piece manga, but with the way Oda designs his characters, sometimes fans can forget the size disparities between them.

Big Mom has had some big children, and her strongest son Katakuri hilariously towers over Luffy when you compare the heights of the two.

Reddit user ihsyvad shared a comparison chart featuring Luffy standing next to Big Mom’s three strongest children, the Sweet Commanders, Cracker, Smoothie, and Katakuri.

Katakuri has defeated Cracker, and is currently fighting Katakuri in the mirror world, but this size disparity is pretty eye opening. When watching Luffy get thrown about by two of the Sweet Commanders, it does make sense now that fans can see how much the two towered over him.

Even in his current fight against Katakuri, Luffy had to unleash his Gear Fourth Snakeman, a new form that specializes in speed over power and that might be the only way Luffy can actually win. Since he’s fighting literal giants, who pale in comparison to the Yonkous Big Mom and Kaidou, Luffy needs to fight smarter instead of harder in order to succeed. But this also just shows off how Eiichiro Oda likes to play around with his character designs relative to his main characters.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.