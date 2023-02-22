One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's Most Shocking Ally Yet

One Piece is now working its way through fights breaking out over the course of the Egghead Arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is now teasing Luffy's most shocking ally for a team up yet! The final saga of the series has been living up to its name thus far as Luffy and the Straw Hats have not only met the long teased scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, but have now major targets of the world government due to their new alliance. But as things are getting even wilder throughout the island, the fights are getting far more chaotic as well.

With the powerful Seraphim weapons now running wild throughout the island laboratory and Vegapunk not being able to give them orders, things have fallen into full chaos as they are attacking both the Straw Hats and the CP0 members. This means that as the newest chapter comes to an end, Luffy and Zoro just might have to team up with the last people they would ever considering team up with, Rob Lucci and Kaku, as things are getting more dangerous.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Why Does Luffy Need to Team Up With Lucci?

Chapter 1075 of One Piece continues the Seraphims' assault on the Egghead island laboratory, and things are getting even more chaotic as communications and cameras are cut across the island. This means that Vegapunk's clones can't shut down the weapons on their own, and they can't find Vegapunk to easily bring it all to an end. That means the Seraphim are spreading out through the island, and are attacking particular groups and cutting them off from one another. But it's Luffy's case that's particularly interesting.

As the chapter comes to an end, Luffy and Zoro reunite and end up defending the sleeping Lucci and Kaku from being taken out by the Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma's powers. As they are now ordered to kill everyone on the island, Lucci and Kaku suggest that for the moment that they need to put aside their past and work together. Naturally, it's an idea Luffy and Zoro absolutely despise. Then again, they might not have a choice in the matter.

Do you think Luffy and Zoro will be teaming up with Lucci and Kaku? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!