‘One Piece’ Reveals How Luffy Can See Into the Future

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is in the final stretch and Luffy’s battle with Katakuri in the Mirror World, and the last several episodes have seen Luffy level up a great deal as he’s honing in on how to properly use the Observation Haki.

Well, it finally happened in the latest episode of the series as now Luffy has gained the ability to see into the future like Katakuri as he briefly manages to dodge a few of Katakuri’s attacks.

The latest episode saw Luffy reminiscing back to his training with Rayleigh once more as he first tapped into the Observation Haki. After subduing a raging lion in the dead of night, this was the final push Luffy needed to tap into his future sight properly. He even manages to dodge 100 of Rayleigh’s strikes and makes it to the next phase of his training.

In the present, Luffy taps into the Observation Haki properly for the first time in the fight with Katakuri thus far. Luffy concentrates for a moment and a red outline forms over his body. It matches the red highlights Katakuri gets when he sees into the future, so it’s another clue that Luffy has managed to do the same. When he does this, he sees two of Katakuri’s major onslaughts. He manages to fight off the first one with his Elephant Gun, and dodges against a flurry of Katakuri’s punches later.

But even with the ability to see into the future, the fight with Katakuri still has them evenly matched. Katakuri’s still using his future sight as well, and he’s countering every one of Luffy’s attacks. But now rather than getting obliterated by each one, Luffy is right there countering blow for blow with Katakuri as well.

Now that he’s tapped into the Observation Haki, Luffy has what he needs to unleash his Gear Fourth Snake-Man form. He unleashes it toward the end of Episode 869, and now fans are waiting to see where the fight with Katakuri goes from here.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.