One Piece Explains Why the Seven Warlords Were Dissolved

One Piece has sparked what seems to now be the main fight of the Dr. Vegapunk focused arc in the final saga, and the newest chapter of the series is helping to answer some of the biggest questions by explaining why the Seven Warlords system was dissolved in the first place! One of the game changing reveals coming out of the Reverie arc was the dissolution of the Seven Warlords as the World Government revealed they had come across a weapon that would help to better balance the world's powers and thus no longer needed the help from the group of pirates.

While we have seen some of the fallout of this decision as the former Seven Warlords were under attack by the Marines and other pirate crews seeking out their skills and power, the newest chapter of the series confirmed that because the Marines had developed the powerful new Seraphim weapons based on the Seven Warlords that they no longer needed the pirates themselves as they had a new power completely under their control.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Why Did the Seven Warlords Get Dissolved?

Chapter 1070 of One Piece continued the Seraphim's attack on the island as Sentomaru and Lucci fought over control of these weapons, and Dr. Vegapunk revealed that he was able to copy the powers of Paramythia types of Devil Fruit by copying the bloodline abilities and using an artificial blood to power the Seraphim weapons. He dubs them the "strongest form of humanity" and thus because of their creation, the Seven Warlords weren't needed anymore.

It's now a dangerous piece in play, but because there's a balance between who actually controls these weapons for now, there's still hope for Luffy and his crew against these new powers. But it goes to show that the Marines had been preparing to move on from their pacts in the past in order to somehow eliminate all the pirates in the seas someday. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not they are successful in this endeavor with Luffy and the others in their way.

