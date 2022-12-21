One Piece Creator Hops on TikTok Trend With Viral Sketch

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has a work schedule that is considered legendary even amongst the hardcore artists that make up the manga universe. With the artist currently working on the Final Arc of the Straw Hat Pirates in the pages of One Piece's manga, the mangaka has taken a quick break from Luffy's continuing quest to become the King of the Pirates to jump on the Tik Tok train, while also employing artificial intelligence to create a very different version of Lucci.

Lucci recently made quite the return in One Piece's Final Arc, making a comeback as the Straw Hats finally came face-to-face with Dr. Vegapunk after searching for the mad scientist for quite some time. Seemingly having grown in strength since last he fought Monkey, Rob Lucci remains a part of Cipher Pol Zero, the military organization that has become quite a powerhouse in the world of the Grand Line. Though Lucci might have improved his strength, Luffy's Gear Fifth makes it seem as though the Straw Hat Captain is treating the member of the spy organization as a joke, even going so far as to take off his own head and dodge it from the tiger-man's blows.

One Piece A.I.

The Official One Piece Youtube Channel shared the hilarious segment in which Eiichiro Oda himself drew a new take on Rob Lucci, which artificial intelligence took and imagined what the villain might have looked like with a very different makeover than what we've seen from him in the Shonen's history:

The most hilarious part of this video isn't simply the A.I. transforming Lucci, but also the fact that Oda took the new design and re-created it using his own style, bringing the new younger, female version of Rob face-to-face with Luffy. As One Piece's manga continues its quest to bring the Straw Hat Pirates escapades to an end, it will be interesting to see what further role Lucci plays in the proceedings, especially now that he is touting a higher power level than what he had unleashed previously.

