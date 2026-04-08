One Piece Makes Big Change to Anime’s Cast

2026 might just be the biggest year for One Piece in recent memory, with this past week alone revealing quite a lot about the Straw Hat Pirates’ future. Netflix recently dropped some major bombshells, including One Piece season three news, the arrival of an upcoming LEGO animated special, and a fresh look at Wit Studio’s remake, The One Piece. Not to be outdone, it seems that the Toei Animation anime series has some big news of its own regarding the television show’s cast. Two pirates who are sure to play big roles in the final saga have been recast as the Elbaph arc marches forward.

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Recently, the One Piece franchise confirmed that Beckman of the Shanks Pirates and Laffitte of the Blackbeard Pirates have gotten new actors. Previously, the former had been played by Aruno Tahara (Death Note, Naruto) and the latter was played by Taiki Matsuno (Yugi-Oh!, Pokemon). Moving forward, Beckman will be played by voice actor Shinichiro Miki (My Hero Academia, Bleach), and Daisuke Kishio (Dragon Ball, Digimon) will take on the role of Laffitte. Considering that both Shanks and Blackbeard have already appeared in the final saga, with both of them and their crew sure to be big roles in the Straw Hats’ grand finale, this might be big news for those following the shonen franchise.

One Piece’s Final Saga

Courtesy of Toei Animation

In both the manga and the anime adaptation, Luffy and his crew have arrived in the land of the giants, a locale that has been long mentioned throughout One Piece’s history. While quite a few familiar giants have appeared, much to the approval of Usopp, a giant threat has also landed on the island that has been building for years. Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm when we can expect the last chapter to arrive, though this confrontation on Elbaph is sure to be one of the biggest of the series to date, potentially building the manga to its grand finale.

When it comes to Shanks and Blackbeard, both the major players of the Grand Line have yet to fight against Luffy directly. Shanks might not lift a hand against the future king of the pirates, considering their past relationship, but the same certainly can’t be said of Blackbeard. Marshall D. Teach has long been on the outskirts of the series, making random appearances on the sidelines as he attempts to gain the crown for himself. Thanks to his wild Devil Fruit abilities and his ruthlessness on the high seas, he is sure to be one to watch in One Piece’s final saga. Beckman and Laffitte are big players for both Shanks and Blackbeard, respectively, and while they might not have the power to rival the captains of their ships, expect them to play a part before the end of Eiichiro Oda’s manga masterpiece.

What do you think of these two new Grand Line pirates getting new voice actors for One Piece’s anime adaptation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Oricon