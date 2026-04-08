One Piece Kicks Off Elbaph Arc With Episode 1157 Preview

One Piece has officially returned for a new season of the anime as part of the now in action Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the preview for the next episode teases that the anime will be finally kicking off the first major adventure on Elbaph. One Piece has been planting seeds about the legendary island of giants since the earliest days of the series, and this new wave of the anime sees the Straw Hats finally make their way to this island after all this time. But it happened in a much different way than you’d think.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc made its premiere and saw Luffy and the others excited to make their way to the island while some major events were happening around the rest of the seas. But as the episode ended, Luffy and a few others have disappeared together with the Thousand Sunny. With Nami waking up in a mysterious new place (with a new outfit to show for it), you can see the first look at what’s next with the preview for One Piece Episode 1157 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1157

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One Piece Episode 1157 is titled “Nami in a Fix! An Adventure in Block Kingdom,” and will be making its debut on April 12th in Japan. The episode will then be quickly made available for streaming with Crunchyroll the same day, but will be then available for Netflix at a later date this month. As for what to expect from the episode, the preview begins to tease it as such, “Nami wakes up in a strange place and wanders alone. The ground and walls have strange shapes.”

The rest of the preview then teases the main hook of the episode with, “Giant monsters come attacking one after another. Is it a dream? Is it reality? The adventure the Straw Hats have stepped into is becoming filled with danger and anxiety.” The Straw Hats have officially made their landfall on Elbaph itself, and it seems like this episode is going to see them running into some of the giant creatures on the island already. But with this crew, it’s going to get a lot more chaotic from here on out.

What’s Next for One Piece: Elbaph Arc?

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One Piece is currently working through what seems to be the climax of the Elbaph Arc in the latest chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, so it’s hard to gauge where the anime is going to go. But it’s on a promising schedule as with this shift to a new seasonal release, the anime will be releasing only 26 episodes a year from now on rather than drop a new episode every week like seen before. But while this means fewer episodes, the content adapted is changing in a good way.

One Piece’s production team has announced that with this decrease in overall episodes, there will also be a tighter pace than seen before. The series will be adapting at least one chapter per episode, and that wasn’t the same case before. There’s a lot of ground to cover from just the first half of the Elbaph arc as well, so fans are going to have a lot to enjoy through the rest of the Spring and Summer months.

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