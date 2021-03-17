One Piece Reveals Queen's Dumbest Decision Yet

✖

The War For Wano Arc is navigating through a number of different battles that are spilling out in the isolated nation between the Straw Hats and the various Beast Pirates that make up Kaido's army, and it seems as if one of the captain's highest lieutenants, has made a giant mistake in this war for supremacy. In previous installments, Queen unleashed a virus that was transforming both enemy and friend alike into "Ice Oni", demonic demons who thrived in the cold, but the swashbuckler that could transform into a dinosaur forgot one major factor, or should we say character.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1007, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

With the battle of the pirates rampaging through the headquarters of Kaido, Queen has unleashed a deadly virus that doesn't take into account who is friend or foe. Unfortunately for Queen, the Beast Pirates who is a mastermind when it comes to viruses and has the ability to transform into a dinosaur, he forgot to take into account the ability of a certain Straw Hat Pirate in Tony Tony Chopper. The reindeer doctor of Luffy's crew unleashed an "anti-virus" that was able to undo Queen's onslaught and create a few more allies for the Straw Hat Pirates in the process.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The battle of brains doesn't end here, however, as Queen and Chopper enter into a battle of brawn with the Beast Pirate jumping into his dinosaur form as Tony Tony beefs up via his powered-up form. With Chopper on the receiving end of a number of his friends and enemies calling him a "Raccoon Dog", the doctor of the Straw Hats unleashes an angry blow against Queen, delivering a staggering hit to the ruler of Wano's Udon region.

Currently, in the War For Wano Arc, Luffy and Zoro are battling against both Kaido and Big Mom, and it's clear that each and every Straw Hat has their hands full as the future of both Wano and the Grand Line will surely be decided as a result of this latest Arc.

What did you think of this shining moment in the career of Chopper?