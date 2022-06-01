One Piece Hints at Wano’s Future Under a New Ruler

One Piece‘s War for Wano has easily been one of the biggest battle royales to take place within the realm of the Grand Line, with Luffy attempting to free the citizens of this isolated nation ruled by the iron fist of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. With the battle seemingly having come to an end in recent chapters, the question now remains regarding what will happen to both the citizens and the Straw Hat Pirates in the face of this conclusion.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1050, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

With Kaido defeated, it didn’t mean that the Beast Pirates had gone quietly into the night, as the remnants of Kaido’s forces were still willing to clash against the resistance fighters. On the flipside, Momonosuke had a quick conversation with the creepy elephant known as Zunesha, stating that the son of Kozuki Oden wasn’t ready to fling open the borders of Wano just yet. Declaring victory, Momonosuke is at first mistaken by Wano’s populace as being Kaido but assured the stunned audience that the Beast Pirate captain has been defeated.

Following this declaration, Kyoshiro of Oden’s vassals appears and ends the chapter with the following statement:

“It’ll be a long, long story, but we’ve brought the new Shogun of Wano.”

Now, the identity of the Shogun of Wano is still up in the air at this point, though it would certainly be an easy prediction if readers were to choose between Momonosuke and Lady Komura-Saki, aka the two offspring of Oden whose destiny lies in assisting the isolated nation. With Kaido and his forces finally defeated, fans can now begin to ponder whether the end of One Piece is in sight and what the next adventures hold for Luffy and his crew outside of Wano Country.

Who do you think would be the best Shogun to follow the disastrous role of Kaido and Orochi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.