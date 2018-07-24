Luffy Drops A Blunt Ace Bombshell In ‘One Piece’

Monkey D. Luffy is many things, but subtle is not one of them. The captain of the Straw Hat crew is known for being over-the-top, and his lack of decorum is part of his lovable charm… but the guy can take it too far.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 912 below!

Not long ago, Shueisha and Viz rolled out the latest chapter of One Piece via Weekly Shonen Jump. It was there fans caught up with Luffy as he watched over a sick little girl named O-Tama in Wano. As it turns out, she’s been waiting for a familiar man to take her from the country, but Luffy shoots her dream down fast.

According to O-Tama, she has been training for years and waiting for Portgas D. Ace to come take her away from her village. With Wano under Kaidou’s oppression, life is less-than-great for outlying citizens, and the only thing that keeps her going is the idea of seeing Ace again. So, you can bet Luffy corrected the girl as soon as he could.

“That Ace guy you’ve been waiting for… Was his name Portgas D. Ace, Tama,” Luffy asks. When O-Tama says he is the one, then Luffy decides it is best to be blunt when it comes to telling the girl why Ace isn’t coming back for her.

“Yeah,” Luffy says. “He’s dead.”

Way to break it softly, Luffy. You only broke the poor girl’s heart.

As you can expect, O-Tama and her master have trouble believing Luffy at first. The pair accuse the boy of lying, but fans know the horrible truth of it all. Ace really did die years ago by Akainu’s hand at the Battle of Marineford, so if anyone is going to see the man’s promise through, it will have to be Luffy.

