One Piece Kickstarts Wano Rebellion With One Hero’s Debut

The Wano Arc has had more than its fair share of surprises. Luffy and the Straw Hats have encountered some of their most difficult challenges in fighting against the force of not just the country itself, but of Kaido’s pirate crew. Luckily, Monkey has been given some noteworthy allies to help to combat these hurdles, with a number of returning characters of the series making their presence known. The most recent bombshell, at the end of the recent manga chapter of One Piece, reveals the return of Trafalgar D Water Law, or just Law for short. Friend to Luffy and mainstay of the series, what does Law have up his sleeve moving forward in the Wano Arc?

To understand where Law might be going in this most recent and popular arc, we have to understand his past. Coming from a land that was riddled with disease, Law was taken in by the Donquixote Pirates, specifically looked over by the brother of their leader, Corizone. Law was expected to die by the time he reached the age of thirteen, and it became Corizone’s mission to attempt to save the life of the young would-be pirate.

Corizone brought Law to a number of different doctors in an attempt to save him but eventually discovered that the only way to save the child was to feed him the Op-Op Devil Fruit, which not only would cure his illness, it would give him amazing abilities, making him one of the most powerful characters in the One Piece series. Now having the ability to teleport certain objects from one spot to another, such as human body parts even, Law managed to become a great pirate in his own right and eventually crossed paths with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, becoming fast friends with them.

In the Wano Arc, we now see Law captured within the country and are left wondering just what the member of the “Worst Generation” is going to do while in this isolated nationalist nation. Is a direct conflict with Hawkins in the pirate’s future?

What did you think of the bombshell of the return of Law in this most recent manga chapter of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Wano!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.