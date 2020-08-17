One Piece Creator Shares Cheeky Comment About Two Fan-Service Moments

✖

When it comes to manga, some things cannot be avoided, and one of them is fan-service. Some shonen titles are better at incorporating such moments into its story, but others are far more blatant with its gifts. In the past, fans have gone back and forth on how One Piece has handled fan-service, and its creator just commented on two of its most famous cases of fan-service.

And to be clear, Eiichiro Oda trolled everyone with his response. The creator has never shied away from answering questions about fan-service before, and he wasn't going to start when Reiju and Nami were brought up.

The comment comes from SBS chapter 859 which Oda answered awhile back. The magazine contains frequent Q&A sections from One Piece fans, and Oda is never one to back down from a hard question. But when two particularly perverted questions were brought up, Oda decided to have a bit of fun.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The first question comes from the writer Heart-Racing Nosebleed who took time to assure Oda his brief panty shot of Reiju was okay. "If panties are all it takes to get their panties in a bunch, then they need to learn some self-control," the writer said. Of course, Oda had to comment on the username as he told the fan their pen name "is the least wholesome thing" of the letter.

Later in the section, another fan known as Sanaadacchi brought up an infamous bath scene with Nami from chapter 858. The fan asked how they should watch the anime's take on the scene when their family is around. That is when Oda stepped in to write the following:

"Man, what's with all the naughty questions this time?1 It's so strange," he wrote before adding, "All of humanity was naked once! If a bathing scene is going to get you all a-twitter, maybe you just need to learn some self-control."

Obviously, Oda dished out the same advice his fan from earlier gave him, and it fits perfectly with this submission. It's clear Oda is not bothered by the fan-service he does put into One Piece, and his banter here proves as much. And when it comes to fans of the series, they are fine with a bit of fan-service so long as it doesn't turn into a Fairy Tail situation.

What do you make of the creator's comments here? Do you think the fan-service in One Piece is egregious? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.