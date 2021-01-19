One Piece Meets Naruto with This Boa Hancock Crossover

✖

One Piece has its hands full with powerful pirates, but few of them can rival Boa Hancock when it comes to beauty. The warlord has a big reputation backing her gorgeous smile, and it would not take much for Boa Hancock to seize control with a short kiss. That is exactly why fans of One Piece have come to adore the powerful heroine, and one artist decided it was time to temper Boa with another snake lover from shōnen lore.

If you head over to Reddit, you will find the artwork courtesy of user kchuyamewtwo. The artist hit up One Piece fans with a special Naruto crossover that caught everyone by surprise. It was there fans were shown how Boa would look if she were to adopt Orochimaru's aesthetic, and well - it is a sight to behold.

The crossover gives Boa an entirely new design as she stands with a hand on her hip. The heroine has ditched her feminine attire for something baggier a la Orochimaru. The high-neck tunic Boa wears is borrowed from the Naruto villain, and the same goes for her pants and belt.

In fact, this One Piece makeover should look familiar to fans. Boa has the kind of delicate features which Orochimaru once borrowed in Naruto. The Hidden Sound leader first appeared in the Forest of Death in a female body. And thanks to Boa, that aesthetic has been recreated with terrifying accuracy. So if she knows what is best, Boa will not show her face to Sasuke Uchiha looking like this!

What do you think of this impressive crossover? Would you like to see Naruto and Luffy spar for real? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.