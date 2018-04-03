‘One Piece’ Just Decimated The Straw Hats

The One Piece manga is currently at the peak of the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and the Straw Hats have been struggling to escape from the onslaught of Big Mom and her family.

But this danger came to a head as not only did Big Mom regain her strength, the Charlotte Family got a new wave of spirit as a result and completely decimated the Straw Hats at the end of Chapter 900.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sanji and Luffy finally were able to reunite with the Straw Hats after Sanji helped Luffy escape safely from the mirror world after his fight with Katakuri. This didn’t mean they were out of hot water yet as Charlotte Oven boiled the ocean over again, and it meant that everyone trying to help the Straw Hats were being kept at bay.

The Sun Pirates weren’t able to stay close due to Oven’s power, even after they were able to open a path, and the Germa 66 are starting to struggle as the combined power of the Charlotte Family began to dwindle them down. This all came to a head as Big Mom finally started eating the replacement wedding cake that Sanji had made for her.

She, naturally, enjoys it and this gives her a major spirit boost. Big Mom starts to regain her strength and sanity, and this in turn causes a major shift in her army. Since they no longer have to worry about her rampaging across their islands, they are able to put all of their focus into defeating the Straw Hats once and for all.

After a surprising musical display emphasizing a major change in their overall mood, the Straw Hats are trapped within a hail of cannon fire and the last thing that fans had seen was a tattered flag from the Thousand Sunny floating in the sea as the chapter came to an end. Fans will have to wait until the next release to see the outcome of the attack, unfortunately.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.