‘One Piece’ Reveals [SPOILER’S] Return

One Piece‘s manga has been gathering all sorts of royalty across the seas for a big meeting at the Holy Land Mary Geoise for the Reverie arc, and with it comes the return of many familiar faces both friendly and not.

This also includes the re-introductions of certain foes such as Doflamingo, as fans see where he’s been since the end of the Dressrosa arc and a very punchable Celestial Dragon.

First reintroduced in the latest chapter is the Celestial Dragon Charloss. Fans might recognize him as the same one who Luffy punched in the face during the Sabaody Archipelago arc. He acts just as slimy in his reappearance as well as he’s seen frothing at the mouth over Princess Shirahoshi of the Ryugu Kingdom. It certainly paints Charloss as interested in a particular kind of person.

But the more interesting reintroduction is Doflamingo. Fans see that Magellan has locked Doflamingo in a solitary cell in Level 6 of the Impel Down prison. He asks why he’s in a solitary cell, and whether or not Magellan is protecting him. But he begins laughing because he says that an assassin has arrived to kill him.

He says the assassin is there to make sure he doesn’t tell the secret of Mary Geoise’s treasure, but then mentions that it doesn’t matter if he tells the secret as power “rots” and has a time limit. But to bring him back up again after so long means that Doflamingo may play a key role going forward, and this secret he’s speaking of may just tie in to the giant straw hat seen at the end of the chapter.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.