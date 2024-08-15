One Piece Creator Goes Viral After Surprising Fans on Prank Show: Watch

The Internet is a wild place, and over the past decade, the number of prank shows you can find online has blown up. The trend has exploded across the globe as content creators have taken to YouTube, TikTok, and more to surprise unsuspecting audiences. As it turns out, the creator of One Piece is a big fan of the prank channel Nobrock TV overseas, and Eiichiro Oda is going viral after making an appearance on the show.

And honestly? How lucky are the fans that got to meet the creator of One Piece? Oda is considered a god of manga, after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Oda made a surprise appearance in his friend's Youtube video a few days ago, the cast collapsed under Oda's Advanced Conqueror Haki.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kpyuwLlZBJ — sandman (@sandman_AP) August 13, 2024

As you can see above, the clip shows how the One Piece fans who were duped by the prank show reacted when they got to meet Oda in the flesh. After all, the group was originally told they were going to meet the artist. Nobrock TV set up an elaborate prank including Oda and his editorial team, so it is fair the creator of One Piece made amends by greeting his poor fans.

For those curious about the episode as a whole, it follows a group of One Piece fans who are brought in by Nobrock TV to record a promo for an upcoming Shonen Jump festival. It is there the group learns Oda is on site, and a fake actor was hired to play the creator. Fake Oda was also accompanied by an editor of One Piece, and surprise – he is actually an executive behind the series. As the episode goes on, the fans are tested when they’re told Oda keeps notes on him at all times about the ending of One Piece. Nobrock TV crafts a scenario that tests whether the fans would leak the long-awaited finale, and of course, they stand firm against such spoilers.

The whole prank is elaborate to say the least and entirely possible because of Oda. It seems the artist likes prank videos, so he must be more like Luffy than we realized. After all, the Straw Hat captain loves nothing more than a good laugh, and this One Piece prank would have had him rolling.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app thanks to Viz Media. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

Did you expect Oda to have this kind of aura? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!